Celsion (CLSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,484. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Celsion Co. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

