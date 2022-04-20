CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of CX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

