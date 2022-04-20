Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

