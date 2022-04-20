Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$22.65 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.51. The company has a market cap of C$45.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

