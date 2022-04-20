Centamin (LON:CEY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 97 ($1.26) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

