Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $479,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 136,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.