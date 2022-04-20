Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$15.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.65.

TSE CG traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.96. The company had a trading volume of 174,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,270. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.63.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

