Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CSR opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -679.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

