Century Communities (CCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.