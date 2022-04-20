CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $835.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,521,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

