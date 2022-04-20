CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GIB opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. CGI has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CGI by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

