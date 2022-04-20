Charles Woodburn Purchases 20 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($198.28).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.55), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($240,808.53).

On Monday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 24 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £145.68 ($189.54).

BA stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 760 ($9.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,090 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 700.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.06) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 630 ($8.20) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 860 ($11.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 786.33 ($10.23).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

