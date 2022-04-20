Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$227.33 million for the quarter.

