Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 197,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

