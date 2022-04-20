Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHKP stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

