Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo expects that the technology company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of CHKP opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.