Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.