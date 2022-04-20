Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.