Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,359.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

