Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

