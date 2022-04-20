Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

