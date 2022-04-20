Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Sunday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $29.20.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

