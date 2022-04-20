Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,632.03 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,531.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,627.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.