Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 54,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

