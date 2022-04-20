Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 54,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.
About Redfin (Get Rating)
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.