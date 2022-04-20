Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

