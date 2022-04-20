Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.06.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
