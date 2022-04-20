Churchill Downs (CHDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.06. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

