CIBC Trims Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Target Price to C$1.90

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.11.

Sierra Metals stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.30. 78,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

