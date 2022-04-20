Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones Sells 12,070 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CI stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.87. 1,452,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,823. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 67.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

