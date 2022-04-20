Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $274.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s revenues have been increasing consistently for the past several years, driven by acquisitions, superior operating performance and, high-quality products and services portfolio. Its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to the insurance operations. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. In 2021, the company deployed over $9 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. For 2022, the company expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $22.40 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, high leverage is a concern for Cigna, affecting financial flexibility. Rising operating costs might dent its margins.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,756. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

