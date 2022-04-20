Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $261.03 on Wednesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.33.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.