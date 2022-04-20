Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

