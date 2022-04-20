Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $418.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.58. Cintas has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

