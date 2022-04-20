CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 81,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

