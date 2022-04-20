Citigroup (C) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

4/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/14/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

3/3/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

3/3/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 19,545,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,025,850. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

