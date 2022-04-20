Citigroup Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $90.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

