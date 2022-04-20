Citigroup Trims DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price to $43.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.