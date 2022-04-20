Citigroup Upgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to “Buy”

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $258.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.02.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $591.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.