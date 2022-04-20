Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,092. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 433,947 shares of company stock worth $7,383,866 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

