Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Clene reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 186,352 shares of company stock valued at $547,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNN stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

