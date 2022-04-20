Clever Leaves (CLVR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clever Leaves to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clever Leaves and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million -$45.73 million -0.97 Clever Leaves Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.76

Clever Leaves’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Clever Leaves and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clever Leaves Competitors 6101 20630 42990 857 2.55

Clever Leaves currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.84%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.33%. Given Clever Leaves’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -297.42% -43.15% -24.69% Clever Leaves Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

Risk and Volatility

Clever Leaves has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clever Leaves competitors beat Clever Leaves on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

