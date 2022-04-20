Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.88.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,624 shares of company stock worth $69,135,487 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

