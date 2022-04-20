CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Separately, DBS Vickers cut CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,054. CLP has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

