CME Group (CME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CME opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

