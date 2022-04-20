CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.