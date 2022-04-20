CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 7,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

