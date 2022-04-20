CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.