CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.