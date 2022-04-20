CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CNH Industrial by 54.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after buying an additional 1,687,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $124,534,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

