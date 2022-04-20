CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. CNP Assurances has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.78.
CNP Assurances Company Profile (Get Rating)
