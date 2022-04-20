Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Increases Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 21,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

